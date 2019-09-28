CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in south Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of S. Tryon Street for an assault with a deadly call for service just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the street on Summit at the intersection of S. Tryon Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Officers reported a short time later a second male showed up to Atrium Heath 's Carolina Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound which was related to the incident.

Police did not release any suspect information at this time.

This is an active homicide investigation. Any with information about this case can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

