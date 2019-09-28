CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence at a high school football game between Mallard Creek and Vance on Friday night.
We're told a large fight broke out among dozens of students in the stands.
There was no immediate information on any injuries or how the fight started.
Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.
