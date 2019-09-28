CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence at a high school football game between Mallard Creek and Vance on Friday night.

We're told a large fight broke out among dozens of students in the stands.

There was no immediate information on any injuries or how the fight started.

