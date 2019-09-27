CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD asked for the public's help Friday to find two suspects involved in child neglect and larceny at Northlake Mall.

It's a story we reported on earlier this week. The duo allegedly left a 2-year-old child in a car at the mall.

RELATED: Children left in car while women concealed items at mall, police say

A Good Samaritan found the child wandering barefoot around the parking lot in 88-degree heat. The suspects entered the store and concealed merchandise in shopping bags and then passed all points of sale to exit, police said.

One suspect then took the child from the witness and took off in a vehicle, according to police.

