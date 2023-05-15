x
One dies in overnight Milton Rd shooting

Police were already in the area when they heard shots fired on Milton Rd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide on the 2100 block of Milton Rd in East Charlotte. 

According to CMPD officers, they were already in the area just before they heard shots near Milton Rd at 1:00 a.m.

Upon investigation of the shots fired, officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds. 

According to Medic, the victim was transported to Atrium Health where he was pronounced deceased. 

Officers have not identified a suspect at this time. This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information, reach out to CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

