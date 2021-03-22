One person dead in west Charlotte homicide

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide near Tuckaseegee Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a reported shooting in west Charlotte Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed later that afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., CMPD officers and a Medic ambulance responded to a reported shooting near the 4900 block of Arborwood Dive, which is located across the street from the Tuckaseegee Park and Recreation Center on Tuckaseegee Road. Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene.

No other injuries were immediately reported. It was not yet known if any arrests have been made.

CMPD is continuing to investigate.