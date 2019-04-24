CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in south Charlotte, officials say.

According to Medic, the man was struck at South Boulevard and East Carson Boulevard Tuesday night.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say this was a hit and run. The driver, a man, ran from the scene, leaving his car.

Outbound South Boulevard was shut down in response to the investigation.

At this time, the driver has not been located. CMPD said no arrests have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC for the latest on this developing story.

