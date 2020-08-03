CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are on the scene of shooting in west Charlotte.

There is a large police presence on Freedom and Ashley Rd Sunday afternoon.

Medic tweeted one person was transported from the scene with threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC as more information becomes available.

