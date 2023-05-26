CMPD investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in southeast Charlotte

Police responded to East Independence Boulevard near Sardis Road North late Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Independence Boulevard and Sardis Road North around 10:30 p.m. The crash forced the outbound side of Independence Boulevard to shut down for the investigation.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Further details have not yet been shared, but CMPD has promised to release more information. WCNC Charlotte will update this article with those new details once shared.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts