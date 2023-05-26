x
Crime

CMPD investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in southeast Charlotte

Police responded to East Independence Boulevard near Sardis Road North late Friday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Independence Boulevard and Sardis Road North around 10:30 p.m. The crash forced the outbound side of Independence Boulevard to shut down for the investigation.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Further details have not yet been shared, but CMPD has promised to release more information. WCNC Charlotte will update this article with those new details once shared.

