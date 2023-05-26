'Worst possible setup': Weekend storm system will bring heavy rain, cool temps to Carolinas

Saturday will be the worst day of the weekend with temperatures in the 50s periods of heavy rain throughout the day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to kick off summer with a Memorial Day weekend trip to the beach or a day on the lake, you better start making a backup plan. A storm system will bring rain, wind and unseasonably cold temperatures to the Carolinas.

WCNC Charlotte meteorologist Chris Mulcahy this weekend's weather is the worst possible setup, and thus Charlotte's rainy weekend trend will continue.

"How many times do you have Memorial Day weekend and it's almost too hot? This is the exact opposite of that," Mulcahy said.

The good news is Friday will be dry. It's going to be cool, but if you have plans to be at the NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, you're in the clear. You may want to bring a jacket, though. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 70s and by race time we could be in the 60s.

Soggy, miserable Saturday

Saturday will be the worst day of the weekend. We're expecting heavy rain, cold temperatures and a raw, miserable day. Definitely not what you're looking for if a beach trip was on your agenda.

"The best way to put this, is for May 27, this is trending to be the coldest afternoon ever for that day," Mulcahy said. "This is all rain and the cold air sticks in place. No sunshine gets through, the cold air gets stuck against the mountains and you have a low-pressure system that pretty much moves in and doesn't go anywhere."

In fact, you have to go all the way back to 1963 to find the last time May 27 was as cool as this weekend's forecast.

The first wave of rain showers will move into the Charlotte metro by 10 a.m., according to forecaster Larry Sprinkle. By 1 p.m. there will be heavy rain all the way from Monroe east through Rockingham, Southern Pines and all the way to the Carolina coast. Once the rain starts it won't stop until the system makes its way into the mountains and out of the Charlotte metro area.

Heavy rain will move into the Charlotte area by 3 p.m. and it's going to last through Saturday night. The heaviest rain is expected to move out around 10 p.m. Saturday with more rain expected overnight, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 forecast

Another piece of good news is Sunday's forecast is much better than it was this time Thursday. For race fans heading to the Coca-Cola 600, things are looking up, with most of Sunday's race expected to be in the morning.

"We're going to get the race in because that's an evening event," Sprinkle said. "Even if there's a delay early on, they'll get racing because they have lights."

Flooding potential

Mulcahy said there is a chance for some flooding as the heavy rain will slowly crawl over the Carolinas.

"It's a perfect flooding setup because you get the light rainfall by the moderate rain and it lasts for hours," Mulcahy said. "Then you have the heavy rain on top of that. I think you're going to have a lot of flooding issues that are associated with this."