Person killed in apparent home invasion in Chester County

Chester County Sheriffs responded to a murder on Curry Road of Edgemoor after 2 a.m. Saturday.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies said one person was killed in an apparent home invasion in Chester County early Saturday morning.

Chester County Sheriffs responded to a murder on Curry Road of Edgemoor after 2 a.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived they found one person deceased in a home.

Deputies said signs show it was an apparent home invasion.

Chester County Sheriff's Office, SLED and the Chester County Coroner's office are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

For more information stick with WCNC for the latest as more details become available.