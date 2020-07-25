x
Person killed in apparent home invasion in Chester County

Chester County Sheriffs responded to a murder on Curry Road of Edgemoor after 2 a.m. Saturday.
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies said one person was killed in an apparent home invasion in Chester County early Saturday morning.

Chester County Sheriffs responded to a murder on Curry Road of Edgemoor after 2 a.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived they found one person deceased in a home. 

Deputies said signs show it was an apparent home invasion.

Chester County Sheriff's Office, SLED and the Chester County Coroner's office are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

