Suspect in Pineville shooting believed to be in Pennsylvania, police say

Pineville Police have obtained multiple warrants against Elizaul "Zaul" Trujillo for a shooting along Pineville-Matthews Road on May 6.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Pineville, North Carolina, have issued arrest warrants against a man in connection with a shooting near Carolina Place Mall last week.

According to Pineville Police, detectives obtained multiple warrants against Elizaul "Zaul" Trujillo for his role in a shooting near the intersection of Pineville-Matthews Road and Park Road on May 6. Trujillo is out of the hospital and believed to be in the Philadelphia area, according to investigators.

Trujillo is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pineville Police said the other person involved in the shooting has not been charged.

“What happened today from car to car right here in Pineville that makes, that makes people who live here scared, you know, to do their normal daily routines," said Amir Tehranchian, who lives nearby.

