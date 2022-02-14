Suspect in killing of Mount Holly officer Tyler Herndon requests jury trial during court hearing

Joshua Funk pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of attempted murder on police officers in connection with the killing of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon in 2020.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Joshua Funk, the man charged with killing Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon in December 2020, pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple counts of attempted murder on police officers.

Funk faced a judge for arraignment on the new charges Monday. He pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. Prosecutors announced last February that they will not seek the death penalty against Funk in the case. Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper and several other officers were in court, along with Herndon's mother, as a show of support.

"The Herndon family has been really strong," Roper said. "They've been an inspiration to the Mount Holly Police Department, they've done more for us than we could ever do for them, to be honest with you, so any time we have an opportunity to show support for them, our folks are going to be there."

Herndon was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a reported break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. Multiple officers were called to the scene when they encountered an armed suspect. Multiple shots were fired between the suspect, identified as Funk, and responding police. Two other Mount Holly officers and one Gaston County officer were involved in the incident.

Joshua Funk, the man accused of killing Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon, is back in court for arraignment on new charges, including 3 counts of attempted 1st degree murder. Funk pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. More on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/0oCz3KtK0g — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) February 14, 2022

Funk's next court date has not been set yet. The District Attorney said a trial likely wouldn't happen until next year.

Contact Brandon Golder at bgoldner@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts