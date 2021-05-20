TIMELINE: All of the cases involving murder suspect Tyler Terry

WCNC Charlotte is looking into the timeline of Tyler Terry who is wanted by police on charges including murder and attempted murder.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — WCNC Charlotte is looking into the timeline of Tyler Terry who is wanted by police on charges including murder and attempted murder.

Officials said his crime spree started Sunday, May 2 in York, South Carolina.

TIMELINE: The case involving Tyler Terry 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

MAY 2

On May 2, Terry is accused of killing Thomas Hardin, a transgender male. Tyler's accomplice, Adrienne Simpson, is charged with accessory after the fact.

On that same day, Adrienne Simpson's husband Eugene goes missing.

Terry is charged with attempted murder for two shootings on May 2 in Chester County, South Carolina. One shooting was on Ehrlich Street and the other at a Taco Bell location on J.A. Cochran Bypass.

Terry is facing attempted murder charges for those shootings.

MAY 15

Terry and Simpson are wanted for the deadly shooting of Barbara Goodkin in St. Louis County, Missouri on May 15.

About an hour later, Goodkin's husband, Dr. Sergei Zacharev, was also shot and killed allegedly by Terry and Simpson.

MAY 17

On May 17, deputies with the sheriff's office in Chester County, South Carolina, attempt to stop a vehicle being driven by Simpson. As she drove away from deputies, Terry allegedly fired shots at the deputies from the passenger seat. Simpson was arrested and Terry remains missing.

During the continued search for Terry, several schools in Rock Hill were on lockdown as sightings of Terry were reported in and around the area of the schools. The following schools were placed on lockdown before parents could pick up their children:

Rock Hill High School

Independence Elementary School

Castle Heights Elementary

MAY 20

On May 20, a body that was found in Great Falls off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road Wednesday evening is identified as 33-year-old Eugene Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson.