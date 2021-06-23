'Ricky continued to resist' | Rock Hill Police Department release statement on viral arrests

Authorities said the driver, Ricky Roderick Price, made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Dozens of people have gathered to protest outside of the Rock Hill Police Department after a Facebook user recorded what appeared to be an arrest outside of a gas station in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The Facebook video, which has been shared over 6,000 times, details what appears to be a traffic stop near a local gas station, which authorities later confirmed to be located at 329 Willowbrook Ave.

WCNC Charlotte has reviewed the video. Viewer discretion is advised due to material that may be hard to view.

Information received from the Rock Hill Police Department

On June 23, shortly before 2 p.m. officers pulled over a 2017 black Ford Mustang at a Rock Hill gas station. Authorities said the driver, Ricky Roderick Price, made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully.

In a press release, the Rock Hill Police Department said Ricky was heard on his cell phone, allegedly with his brother, Travis Price as officers began to approach the vehicle. Based on Ricky's previous interactions with officers, a call was made for a K-9 to conduct a vehicle sniff, police said.

While searching the vehicle, officers said they located two bags of marijuana hidden in the driver's door panel and also located a 9mm pistol in the back of the vehicle. After the locating of the bags, Ricky was placed under arrest and in handcuffs.

As officers worked to place Ricky in custody, Ricky's brother, Travis Price arrived on the scene and approached officers, according to the release.

Police said Travis approached officers and attempted to take Ricky's belongings into his possession and was told to move back. Travis then used his body to bump the officers backward and continued to try to get near his brother and continued reaching for Ricky's belongings, the release stated.

At that time, Travis was told he was under arrest for interfering, and physically contacting officers and while officers attempted to put Travis in custody, he allegedly shoved officers and refused to comply with orders to place his hands behind his back. At that point, officers pushed Travis against a large tank and told him to put his hands behind his back. As officers attempted to gain control of Travis, both officers and Travis went to the ground.

At the same time, as other officers collected jewelry from Ricky, he requested his jewelry items be passed to someone else on the scene. According to officers, as they worked to remove his handcuffs in order to remove his jewelry, Ricky attempted to flee and threw several punches; one of those punches struck an officer.

The police department said the K-9 that officials said was called to the scene to conduct a vehicle sniff was then "deployed as a display of force to gain compliance." As the handler maintained control of the K-9, Ricky continued to attempt to escape from officers, according to the release.

As the struggle ensued and officers continued to gain control of Ricky, Ricky and several officers fell to the ground of the gas station parking lot. While on the ground, one officer delivered several punches to Ricky's upper thigh. Police said the officer was aiming for the Common Peroneal Nerve to gain compliance. According to officers, the punches had no effect and Ricky "continued to resist." The officer then punched Ricky again, this time in the nose, causing him to bleed.

At this time, both Ricky and Travis were taken into custody.

The Rock Hill Police Department said after both were in custody, "Officers rendered aid following the punch and EMS was called to respond." Ricky was put in a patrol vehicle to meet EMS at the Law Center. From there he was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

According to the release, while removing Ricky from the vehicle, officers located a Crown Royal bag containing crack cocaine where he was seated.

Travis was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail and charged with Hindering Police.

Ricky was charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol Unlawfully, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Offense, and Resisting Arrest.

Police said the K-9 on the scene was solely used as a display of force and did not bite either Travis or Ricky. While officers did punch Ricky multiple times, they did not deploy any weapons or use Tasers against either him or Travis.

An Internal Review of the incident is being conducted, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Community members gather to protest in Rock Hill

After the video was widely shared, community members took to the streets of Rock Hill demanding answers surrounding the arrest of Ricky and Travis Price.