Two charged after Christmas Eve shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people are facing charges after a man was shot in Rock Hill on Christmas Eve morning, police said.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Riverview Road, near the intersection with Flintwood Road, just after 11 a.m. Thursday. When officers got to the home, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot.

Detectives said the victim was alert and identified the suspects to responding officers. Two suspects were spotted by Rock Hill Police and taken into custody.