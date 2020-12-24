Two people killed in Charlotte's University City; homicide investigation underway

It happened Wednesday night in the 9900 block of Brickleberry Lane, which is near several apartment complexes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Charlotte's University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police say two people have died.

It happened Wednesday night in the 9900 block of Brickleberry Lane, which is near several apartment complexes and under three miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

At this time, details about the investigation are extremely limited. The names and ages of the victims have not been released, and no suspect information has been made available.

It's been a deadly week in Charlotte. This is the fourth homicide investigation in Charlotte since Monday. Five people have died, according to CMPD.