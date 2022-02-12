Man arrested after person found shot in truck on I-77 near Fort Mill, deputies say

Robert Dequan Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with murder after officials located a person with a gunshot wound in a truck on I-77 near exit 85 around 2 a.m.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill man is in custody after the York County Sheriff's Office connected him to a murder that occurred on Feb. 11.

Robert Dequan Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with murder after officials located a person with a gunshot wound in a truck on I-77 near exit 85 around 2 a.m. on Feb. 11. The victim later died at a local hospital.

Johnson was taken into custody after a car chase that ended near Spruce St. in Rock Hill.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.