Manhunt underway after shooting in Rock Hill

Police are looking for suspects with a black sedan after a shooting outside of Tite Cutz.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is in serious condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a Rock Hill barbershop.

The Rock Hill Police Department confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the shooting unfolded at the parking lot outside of Tite Cutz, located along Allen Street near Main Street.

Lt. Michael Chavis, the public information officer for the department, confirmed the victim was in serious condition, albeit non-life threatening. He also said the suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.

Rock Hill resident Joseph Miller shared a video of a large police presence outside of the area on West Black Street and Allen Street.

As of writing, there is no word on when the search for the suspects will end, nor any further details about the suspects either.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts