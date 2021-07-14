Rock Hill police searching for suspects after teen shot

Police said the 15-year-old victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for suspects after a 15-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to Laurel Street at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found the teen with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

While investigating the incident, officers learned the shooting happened in the street. Suspects were in a black sedan that fled the scene. No further description of the suspects has been provided at this time.

At one point Wednesday, officers with the Rock Hill Police Department searched the area of York Technical College for possible suspects, but concluded that search. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the department at 803-329-7293.

