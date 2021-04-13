'He was worried about everything': Sentencing begins for man who crashed car into restaurant

Roger Self faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole for crashing his car into a Gaston County restaurant and killing two people in 2018.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The sentencing hearing for Roger Self, the man who drove his car into the Surf & Turf Lodge in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and killed his daughter and daughter-in-law, began Tuesday in Gaston County.

Self was having lunch with his family on May 20, 2018, when he left the restaurant, got in his car and crashed it into the dining room.

In January, Self pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of his daughter, Katelyn Self, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self. Katelyn was a corporal with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office. Amanda was a nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Self's son, Joshua, a Gaston County police officer, as well as his wife, Dianne Self, and 13-year-old granddaughter were injured in the crash.

Self is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. The sentencing is expected to take a few days.

Joshua Self was the first witness to take the stand in Tuesday's hearing. He said his father's mental health had been declining in the months leading up to the crash.

"He was worried about everything at that point," Self said.

Just days after the crash, Austin Rammell, the family's pastor, said Roger Self was suffering from severe depression. They took Self seriously when he asked members of his church to remove guns from his house.

“Realizing he was struggling with depression, it was in the early stage, and being smart enough to understand, he started realizing, ‘something ain’t right,’” Rammell explained. “He called and said, ‘I need y’all to take these guns.’ That ramped it up to, ‘oh, he’s serious.’”

“He was worried about everything at that point.” Josh Self said his father’s mental health rapidly declined around Feb. 2018. pic.twitter.com/2x0NmxmFT0 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 13, 2021

Sheriff Alan Cloninger said he hired Katelyn Self on the recommendation of her father. In the two years since her passing, Cloninger has issued an annual award dedicated in her memory to the deputy who performs at a high level and maintains the department's family environment.

"We gave her a chance, and she excelled," Sheriff Cloninger said. "She was a free spirit that could make anyone smile."

Caleb Martin was bussing tables at the restaurant and had just walked into the kitchen when he heard a crash in the dining room.