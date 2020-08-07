Salisbury minority-owned business vows to continue after vandalism

The broken window came on the same night the City of Salisbury took down a prominent Confederate Monument from Downtown.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A vandal smashed a front-facing window of Vibes, a minority-owned art exhibition center, with a rock sometime Monday evening.

Owner Sabrina Harris said it was a shock.

"When I got the phone call I was upset, disappointed," Harris said. "And for it to happen the same night that "Fame" came down it was like 'wow, why would you do this?'"

The repair for the window was also more than expected, a cost of roughly $2,000. Friends of Harris created a GoFundMe Page. The social-funding effort was soon launched and by Wednesday afternoon its goal had been reached.

"The community rallied around me. With COVID-19 I was trying to adjust," Harris said. "So many people said we're going to support you now."

For the local artist, and photographer Veddi Lino, having Vibes remain open means a lot to him and his community.

"Not only for our people but for all people. I am so proud of her," said Lino.

The replacement window will be installed by the weekend.

Salisbury Police are investigating the case. They are asking for anyone in the public to come forward with information that will lead to the identity of the vandal.