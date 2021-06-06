Man killed in early morning shooting at Salisbury apartments, police say

The Salisbury Police Department says they responded to the Zion Hills apartment complex off of Brenner Avenue at 3:40 a.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were still on the scene around 7 a.m., and police asked for tips. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Everett at 704-638-5333, or to leave anonymous tips with the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers online, by texting 888777 with the words TIP MYSALISBURY followed by your tip information, by calling 1-866-639-5245, or by leaving a private message on Facebook.