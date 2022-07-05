Man shot, killed in Salisbury

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home in Salisbury late Monday night, police said.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Salisbury shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, police said.

Salisbury police were called to a reported shooting at a home on Oakwood Avenue, just off Faith Road, a little after midnight. When officers got to the home, they a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Dwayne Coward.

Salisbury police have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with Coward's killing. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

