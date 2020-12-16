Salisbury Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Goodwill, firing at officers

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Goodwill and firing at officers. It happened around 6 p.m. Salisbury Police responded to the Goodwill Store at 836 West Jake Alexander Boulevard after a suspect entered and robbed the store office.
The amount of money stolen has not been made public.
Officers were searching for the suspect around Maple Avenue and Wilson Road when they found a possible suspect and started a foot chase. During that time, it's believed the suspect fired shots at the officers.
The Salisbury Police Department said based on the preliminary investigation, officers did not fire their weapons.
The suspect attempted to take a vehicle near Salisbury High School, police said, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the area, and police are still actively searching for him.
The suspect is described as a “small stature, thin Black male, with dreads.”
Salisbury Police are being assisted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol’s Air Unit. Residents in the area have been encouraged to shelter in place, and Livingstone College is on lockdown as the situation unfolds.
