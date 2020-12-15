Gov. Cooper to address COVID-19 response one day after vaccines arrive in North Carolina

The governor tweeted it's 'important to get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can' after thousands of doses began arriving to hospitals Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just one day after North Carolina began receiving shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to update the state's response to the pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Vaccines developed by Pfizer began arriving at 11 hospital systems within the state Monday. Healthcare workers are the first in line to receive the vaccines.

Cooper called Monday's arrival of the vaccine "a remarkable achievement for science and health."

"We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can," Cooper tweeted Monday.

Tuesday's 2 p.m. briefing will be the first time Governor Cooper has spoken publicly since the arrival of the vaccine in North Carolina.

Just hours after the first vaccines began arriving at state hospitals, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,770 new COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations continue to be at a record peak with 2,553 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

North Carolina health officials have outlined a four phase plan for vaccinations in the state. Phase one includes hospital and healthcare workers.

A second phase of vaccinations will include front-line workers, school staff and those who are over the age of 65 or are considered high risk.

Once those populations are vaccinated, phase three will launch, covering all essential workers and students.

And finally phase four, which will include the remaining population, an estimated 3.6 million to 4 million people.