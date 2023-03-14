Report: Suspect accused in Shanquella Robinson's death named in letter sent to White House

A letter from attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson claimed a 26-year-old North Carolina woman is wanted by Mexican authorities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys representing the family of Shanquella Robinson have identified the woman they say is wanted by Mexican authorities for her killing while on vacation in 2022.

The Charlotte Observer reports attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson shared a letter sent to the White House on March 13 that names a 26-year-old woman as the suspect wanted in Mexico. The Observer reports the letter includes findings from a trip Sue-Ann Robinson took to Mexico recently, detailed in an 18-page packet that includes an autopsy and unreleased documents from prosecutors and police.

FACT CHECK: Articles claim arrest made in Shanquella Robinson murder case

Shanquella Robinson's death while on vacation with six other people in Cabo San Lucas has sparked demands for justice and caught international attention. In January 2023, prosecutors in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur confirmed they were seeking a suspect to face femicide charges, going as far as to issue a "red notice" with Interpol to help law enforcement globally be on the lookout for a suspect.

Loved ones have demanded authorities in both the United States and Mexico take action to bring justice in Robinson's case, including a letter-writing campaign that saw about 100 letters sent to Mexican officials in February 2023.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to representatives with Crump's law firm for confirmation and a copy of the letter, along with Mexican prosecutors for further confirmation. This article will be updated with new information once obtained.