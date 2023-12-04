Shanquella Robinson case won't see federal prosecution, DOJ says

Shanquella's family, along with their attorney, will speak on Wednesday in Charlotte about their meeting with federal officials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Shanquella Robinson and their attorney will be speaking on Wednesday nearly six months after she died in Mexico. But in a statement released before that news briefing, federal officials say the evidence doesn't support federal prosecution in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the Robinson family along with their attorney Sue-Ann Robinson will give an update on their meeting with White House officials from the Little Rock African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

Robinson's family met with White House officials in early April to speak about the investigation surrounding her death in October 2022.

In a news release shared just after noon on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said they met with Robinson's family on Wednesday to offer condolences and present the findings of the federal investigation into Robinson's death. The department said the investigation was a priority for prosecutors and the FBI, ensuring a detailed and thorough investigation was done.

The DOJ said an autopsy on Robinson's body was conducted in Mecklenburg County in coordination with Robinson's family.

In the end, however, the DOJ said available evidence did not support federal prosecution.

The community has been looking for answers and a bigger involvement from federal authorities ever since Robinson died on vacation in October 2022.

Robinson traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a group of six people for vacation in late October 2022. According to a police report, a doctor was called to assist Robinson on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 2 p.m.

The group of people with Robinson told the doctor she had been excessively drinking. The doctor checked on Robinson and insisted on taking her to the hospital, but the people she was with refused.

Robinson started having convulsions around 4 p.m. at which point an ambulance was finally called. Despite numerous attempts to revive her, Robinson was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m., according to the police report.

While this is the story that appears in the police report about the incident, Robinson's death certificate says she died 15 minutes after suffering a severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck.

Despite the brutal circumstances, details did not immediately come out about Robinson's death. It wasn't until a video began circulating in mid-November online of Robinson being beaten by a group of people in Cabo that people started focusing on the case.

But by then, nobody knew the location of the people that had traveled with Robinson and authorities refused to name any suspects in the case.

Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, Baja California Sur's attorney general, was later asked in an interview with a Mexican journalist why they did not prevent the group of people from leaving Mexico and keep them in the country. He stated that by the time investigators were identifying suspects, the group had already fled back to the United States.

Officials in the state Robinson died announced they were investigating the incident as femicide on Nov. 16, 2022.

Many called on U.S. authorities to look into Robinson's death. The FBI decided to do so on Nov. 18, however, little details have come out about this entity's investigation.

"She was a very humble spirit, just a very sweet girl," Latoya Young said. "She was a genuine person."

The State Attorney General's office of Baja California Sur issued an arrest warrant for femicide in connection with Robinson's death. Femicide is the equivalent of homicide in the U.S.

Mexican authorities said extradition procedures were started in the case but did not identify the suspect(s).

Bernard Robinson asks Mexican authorities to charge all six people she traveled to Mexico with, saying they were responsible for her death. Robinson said the hardest part was knowing there was nothing he could do to protect his daughter in her final moments.

"She was so full of life," he said. "I just want to know why."

Hundreds of people gathered at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Uptown Charlotte to honor Robinson's life and demand justice. Several city leaders, including City Councilman Braxton Winston and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham, attended the event.

"I am sad because a beautiful soul was taken," Cotham said.

Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury hosted the event at Memorial Gardens in north Charlotte. Dozens of people showed up to release balloons in honor of what would've been her 26th birthday, including Robinson's grandson.

Prosecutors said they were aiming to extradite a suspect to the country. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, the state's attorney general, said authorities were focused on locating the suspect. He said they were working with Interpol to put out a red notice, which is a global advisory to be on the lookout for a suspect.

Family members, friends and community activists came together to fill envelopes with letters to Mexican authorities begging for an arrest in the case. The group used pink envelopes, Shanquella's favorite color, to help the notices stand out.

"Every time they see a pink envelope they are going to know we are trying to put pressure on them to execute the warrant to arrest these individuals," John C. Barnett said.

Robinson's family was joined by activists and supporters as they called on U.S. lawmakers to take action.

"The ball is clearly on the United States' court," attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson shared a letter they sent to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken that identified a woman who traveled to Mexico with Robinson that they claim was responsible for her death. The letter includes an 18-page packet with her autopsy and unreleased documents from prosecutors and police.

"In our letter to President Biden and Secretary Blinken, we clearly stated that one of two things needs to happen: either the U.S. extradites Shanquella's killer to Mexico or the U.S. takes jurisdiction of the case and her killer is prosecuted her," Crump said. "Inaction is not acceptable in this case. Shanquella's family deserves swift justice for her death."

The White House publically addressed the death of Shanquella Robinson for the first time on March 16.

"Let me just first say our hearts go out to Miss Robinson's family and friends," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "It is devastating what occurred."

Jean-Pierre shared limited insight citing ongoing efforts by the FBI, Department of Justice, and the State Department.

After a panel about equal justice wrapped up on the campus of Livingstone College on March 23, Shanquella Robinson's family and their attorney promised to continue to maintain pressure on federal authorities to either prosecute the people responsible for her death or extradite them to Mexico.

Ben Crump joined Robinson's family for a news briefing at the Music Room inside the Varick Auditorium. Crump was joined by several civil rights advocates as well, who all shared similar demands for intervention at the national level.