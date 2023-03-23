Shanquella Robinson's family, attorney to discuss updates in case

Ben Crump will hold a news briefing at Livingstone College Thursday afternoon.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Shanquella Robinson's family and their attorney are set to discuss updates in the investigation into her killing while continuing to demand diplomatic intervention.

Ben Crump will join Robinson's family for the 4:30 p.m. briefing at the Music Room inside Livingstone College's Varick Auditorium on Thursday. An announcement from Crump promised updates and a renewed push for President Biden and the Department of State to take action.

Robinson was killed in October 2022 while vacationing in Mexico with other travelers. Authorities there have charged one of her companions with femicide, but so far no arrests have been made.

During a daily news briefing on March 16, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was directly questioned about the case, the first time the White House addressed Robinson's death publicly.

Robinson died of a severe spinal cord injury suffered during her trip to Mexico with six other people. The FBI opened its own investigation into her death about a month later.

Mexican authorities have said they're focused on finding the suspect they have a warrant for, seeking extradition. A red notice was also issued with Interpol, placing law enforcement across the world on notice.

It is possible for the United States to prosecute a case in other countries if it involves American citizens. The United States Code of Federal Regulations states if, "A person being a national of the United States, kills or attempts to kill a national of the United States while such a national is outside the United States, but within the jurisdiction of another country shall be punished."