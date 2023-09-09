Shelby Police: Deadly shooting under investigation

Police are actively investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

SHELBY, N.C. — An investigation is underway in Shelby after a deadly shooting, police confirmed.

Shelby Police officers responded to Ramblewood Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside 212 Ramblewood Drive.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

He has since been identified as 44-year-old Matthew Libby. Police are actively investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Shelby Police at 704-484-6845.

