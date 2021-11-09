Shelby PD: 16-year-old girl dead after drive-by shooting

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, according to authorities.

SHELBY, N.C. — A teenager is now dead after a report of a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to the Shelby Police Department.

Investigators responded to the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street in reference to a call about gunfire. According to news release from the agency, a female victim was found laying in the yard of a home in the 500 block of Roberts Street. SPD said that's where the incident took place.

The incident reportedly happened right before 4 p.m.

Authorities confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old girl and was pronounced dead after being taken to Atrium Health Cleveland.

According to the department, investigators determined a vehicle drove by and fired a weapon at the home. The victim was the only person shot during the incident.

SPD says the investigation is still in the early stages and remains ongoing. The name of the victim is also not being released at this time pending proper notification of family members.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SPD at (704) 484-6845. People can also remain anonymous and submit tips by calling (704) 481-TIPS

