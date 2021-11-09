x
Crime

Authorities investigating homicide in North Charlotte

Details into the case remain limited at this time.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it is working the scene of a homicide investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 9. 

According to an alert from the department, the incident was reported in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive. Authorities made the announcement just after 1 a.m. 

The red marker indicates the 4400 block of Merlane Drive.

This marks the 86th homicide investigated by CMPD so far in 2021. 

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available. 

