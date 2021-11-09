Authorities investigating homicide in North Charlotte

Details into the case remain limited at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it is working the scene of a homicide investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

According to an alert from the department, the incident was reported in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive. Authorities made the announcement just after 1 a.m.

This marks the 86th homicide investigated by CMPD so far in 2021.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts