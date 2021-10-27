3 hurt after shots fired outside Charlotte hookah lounge

Police said a fight at Lituations Lounge on East Independence Boulevard led to a shooting in the parking lot. Dozens of shots were fired during the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were hurt after dozens of shots were fired during a fight at a hookah lounge along East Independence Boulevard, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Lituations Lounge early Wednesday for a reported shooting. A CMPD officer said a fight inside the club spilled into the parking long of the South 21 restaurant, where dozens of shots were fired.

Medic was called to the scene and treated three people. Police said no one suffered serious injuries during the incident.

No suspect information was released and no arrests have been announced. Any person with information is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts