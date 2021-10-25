School's out for ... Monday? CMS board to discuss additional day off

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will recommend adding a teacher workday to Nov. 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will discuss making Nov. 1 an extra teacher workday during a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to district leaders, the request for the additional workday is multi-faceted. First, it adds a workday before the Nov. 2 election, which was already a teacher workday. Also, considering it's the day after Halloween, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools anticpates that Monday to have a high rate of absenteeism.

If approved, then students would have four consecutive days off: Saturday, Oct. 30, Sunday, Oct. 31, Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2.

While this extra day off would lower the instructional days to 176, school officials said that would still meet the required amount of schooling hours.

For nine-month staff, a workday means they will still perform their typical duties that can include professional development and training.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, the board will also discuss three additional early release days of Nov. 17, 2021, Feb. 9, 2022, and March 30, 2022. The remaining early release days already scheduled are Dec. 8, 2021, March 9, 2022, and May 4, 2022.

