CMPD investigating shooting death in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in northwest Charlotte. It happened in the area of the 7100 block of Red Bud Circle Sunday night.

CMPD announced just before 8 p.m. that a homicide investigation was underway, but the case has since been referred to as a death investigation. WCNC Charlotte is working to determine the nature of the investigation at this time.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 7100 block of Red Bud Circle. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound -- his name and age have not been released.

He was taken to Atrium CMC, where he was pronounced dead. Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time.

CMPD has investigated two other fatal shootings in Charlotte this weekend.

First, CMPD responded to Andover Creek Drive in south Charlotte around 7:20 p.m. Saturday after reports that a firearm was discharged. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Then hours later, police were conducting a traffic stop when officers heard several gunshots. When they located the source of the shots, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic shortly after.