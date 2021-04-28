One dead in Fort Mill hotel shooting

FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died after a shooting at the Sleep Inn Hotel in Fort Mill near Carowinds Blvd., the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies are continuing to search for the alleged gunman.
The shooting happened at the hotel, which is located on Lakemont Blvd. across from the theme park entrance.
There is an increased police presence in the area, which is located just west of the Carowinds Blvd interchange with Interstate 77.
