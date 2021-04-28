Deputies search for Cherryville teen who went missing overnight

Lincoln County deputies say 13-year-old Taylor Falls also lives with epileptic seizures.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a teenaged girl they say went missing overnight.

13-year-old Taylor Falls was last seen at her home along Sorrells Baxter Road in Cherryville around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. She was discovered to be missing early Wednesday morning. Her disappearance prompted deputies to activate the Drone Team and Land Search Team, and firefighters have been called in to help as well.

Falls stands at five feet, five inches tall, and weighs about 115 pounds. She has short, brown curly hair. It wasn't known what clothing she was last wearing, but deputies report she is subject to having epileptic seizures. Deputies also note she is non-verbal, and responds to the following nicknames:

Tay Tay

Tater Tot

Tater Bug