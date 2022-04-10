2 shot, 1 dead after dispute at Pilot Travel Center off I-85, police say

Police said two people were shot during an argument at the Pilot Travel Center off Statesville Avenue and I-85 Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a Pilot truck stop in north Charlotte late Monday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Pilot off Statesville Avenue, just off Interstate 85, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot.

A witness told WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne that an argument inside the store led to the shooting.

One of the victims was rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead early Tuesday. CMPD hasn't given an update on the condition of the other person who was shot.

So far, no suspect information has been released at this time and no arrests have been announced in connection with the case. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts