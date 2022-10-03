Man found dead in Jeep that crashed into Catawba County creek, troopers say

State troopers said barricades warning drivers that the bridge was washed out were apparently removed, leading to the deadly crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in a Jeep that crashed on a collapsed bridge in Catawba County over the weekend, state troopers said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast in Hickory around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. When troopers got to the area, they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in the water where the road was washed out.

Troopers said barricades that were put up to warn drivers of the collapsed bridge were apparently removed, leading to the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Philip John Paxson, was found dead inside the vehicle. Troopers believe Paxson crashed around 11 p.m. Friday night.

WCNC Charlotte reported on the dangers of the bridge in 2016, when neighbors said they were fed up about the situation. The bridge was reportedly washed out during a storm in July of 2013. Neighbors said it was an accident waiting to happen.

"It's horrible, it looks so dangerous," one person said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road isn't one of theirs, so it wasn't their problem. At the time, Catawba County officials said, "we don' do roads and bridges, no county does."

No further information was provided by North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts