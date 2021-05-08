Charlotte police search for suspect accused of shooting woman

CMPD previously asked the public to avoid a northwest Charlotte neighborhood early Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police asked residents to avoid a neighborhood in the northwest part of the city early Saturday morning as they worked to search for a shooting suspect. Now, police are asking for leads in finding him, saying he seriously hurt a woman.

CMPD confirmed in a tweet at 6:46 a.m. that SWAT had descended on part of Kentucky Avenue in the Oakview Terrace neighborhood off of I-85. They noted the area was contained and asked residents to avoid the area.

SWAT Activity in the Metro Division https://t.co/f6UWzeUoik — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 8, 2021

Details about the shooting were not initially available, but CMPD would provide more later in the morning.

At 8:15 a.m., CMPD provided a timeline: the shooting along Kentucky Avenue unfolded around 1:50 a.m. and encountered the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Michael Roach, armed with a rifle and standing near the female victim. Roach fled into a nearby home on foot while police say they got the victim to a safe location so she could be treated for her injuries. CMPD said she was seriously hurt but her gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

CMPD called in SWAT to help search for Roach after the area was contained, but he was determined to have fled the area. Officers are now asking the public for leads on his whereabouts. He now has an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Roach should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, immediately. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 8, 2021