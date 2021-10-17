1 person dead after shooting in Westover Division of Charlotte, body found in Uptown

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it was working the scene of a homicide on Sunday, Oct. 17, in Uptown Charlotte.

According to a release from the department, crews were conducting the investigation in the 200 block of South Mint Street, near Truist Field, just after 9 p.m.

CMPD confirmed a man was found on scene and pronounced dead.

Officials confirmed on scene that the original shooting took place in the 1500 block of Remount Road just after 7:45 p.m.

Investigators say after the first call, service officers were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on South Mint Street later in the night.

After discovering the man, investigators determined the victim was involved in the shooting that happened on Remount Road.

Details remain limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

“It’s been a very rough day and obviously the work is very important to us," said CMPD Major Alex Watson. "Obviously when you have the loved ones of the victims on these scenes, taking care of their needs is very much a priority for us.”

The shooting marks the third homicide CMPD investigated on Sunday.