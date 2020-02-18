CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

It happened in the 3200 block of Rozelles Ferry Road, not far from West Brookshire Freeway. Police responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by Medic with serious injuries.

She was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to CMPD. Her name has not been released.

At this time, it's not clear if a suspect is in custody -- no suspect information has been released. CMPD has not released any further information on the shooting.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information. Stick with WCNC for the latest on this developing story.

