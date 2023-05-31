Game over for suspect charged with robbing store using Nintendo game controller

A South Carolina man is facing charges after deputies said he robbed a convenience store with a Nintendo Duck Hunt controller he spray-painted to look real.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested after he robbed a York County convenience store with a Nintendo Duck Hunt video game controller, deputies said.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Sharon Kwik Mart on York Street for a reported robbery a little before 6 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived at the store, witnesses said the suspect entered the store wearing a mask, wig and hoodie before approaching the clerk. The suspect allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun in the waistband of his pants and demanded money from the register.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro, got approximately $300 from the clerk before he ran away from the store.

Deputies found Dalesandro in the parking lot of a Dollar General down the street from the convenience store. Investigators allege the Duck Hunt controller was spray-painted black to look more like a real weapon. He was arrested and taken to the York County jail.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.