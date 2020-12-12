Rowan County Detention Officer dies days after serious crash on I-85

Kara Alsup was going home after getting off her shift at the jail at 6 a.m. at the time of the crash, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office employee involved in a crash on I-85 in Charlotte Wednesday morning has died, the sheriff's office confirmed Saturday. Officer Kara Alsup, 25, had been with the department since June as a detention officer.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said Alsup was driving a Toyota Corolla on I-85 southbound Wednesday morning when she was sideswiped by a red dump truck. She pulled over on the left shoulder and the dump truck also stopped.

Shortly after Alsup stopped, her Corolla was rear-ended by a pickup truck driving in the left lane of I-85 south. Troopers said the driver of the truck was driving about 60 mph when they crashed into the parked Corolla.

The driver of that truck was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. The driver of the red dump truck drove away after the second crash. Troopers are searching for the driver of that truck to piece together what happened.

Alsup was going home after getting off her shift at the jail at 6 a.m. at the time of the crash, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. She was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening conditions and died Saturday.

Alsup's body will be escorted from Atrium CMC to Powlas-Staton funeral home Sunday. Service arrangements have not yet been made at this time.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office asks the public to keep Alsup's family in your thoughts and prayers.