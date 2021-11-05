1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say

Police said one person was killed in the 1800 block of Tartan Court, just off Rama Road, early Monday. No arrests have been made in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in southeast Charlotte Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD officers were called to the 1800 block of Tartan Court, near the intersection of Rama Road and Monroe Road early Monday. Detectives said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD has not released any suspect information and the victim has not been identified.

Any person with information about his incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.