1 dead in Steele Creek homicide: CMPD

One person was killed on South Tryon Street near the intersection with West Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, the incident happened on South Tryon Street near the intersection with West Arrowood Road around 12:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not identified the victim or released any suspect information at this time. No arrests have been announced at this time.

