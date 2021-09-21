2 more arrests made in Steele Creek homicide

Two more suspects are facing multiple charges, including murder, in relation to the killing of Terrik Roddey last month in southwest Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Charlotte's Steele Creek area last month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced that 23-year-old Deneirrean Treshun Brake and 26-year-old Deandre Casshun Brake are both facing multiple charges related to the killing of Terrik Roddey on Aug. 6. Both men were charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

So far, three suspects have been charged in the shooting. CMPD arrested Christian Elijah Boetius in connection with the incident on Aug. 12.

CMPD said Roddey was found dead from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on Holliswood Court.

The investigation remains active. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call CMPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives.

