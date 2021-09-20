1-year-old, 15-year-old injured when shots fired between cars on Independence Blvd

A 1-year-old and 15-year-old were injured Monday in the shooting near Independence Blvd. The 15-year-old and the 19-year-old have been charged.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two children were seriously injured Monday as shots were fired between two vehicles near Independence Boulevard in Charlotte Monday.

The children, whose names have not been released, have been identified as a 1-year-old and 15-year-old.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, the baby and teenager were traveling a in a vehicle being driven by 19-year-old De’Aaron Truesdale through the parking lot of a shopping center near Idlewild road, according to CMPD.

A gold sedan pulled up alongside Truesdale's car, potentially side-swiping the car, as shots were fired between the two vehicles, according to CMPD. As a result of the shooting, the 1-year-old was grazed in the head and the 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

"Evidence gathered indicates Truesdale and the 15-year-old juvenile fired their weapons, and that it was rounds from Truesdale’s weapon that struck the 15-year-old juvenile and one-year-old child," CMPD said in a released statement Tuesday.

Those injured were transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Truesdale has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, child abuse inflicting serious injury, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless driving and hit and run. The same 15-year-old teenager who was injured has also been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.

On Tuesday, police announced they were looking for the gold sedan. The vehicle is believed to have side-swipe damage on the driver's side. The vehicle may have also been struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or the shooting is asked to call 911 immediately.

The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts