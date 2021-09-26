Suspect entered home, murdered child's mother's boyfriend, Rock Hill police said

Officers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. along Celanese Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 22-year-old is dead following a shooting at a Rock Hill apartment complex late Saturday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. along Celanese Road where they found Rayquan Steele, 27, laying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said.

Another 22-year-old man was found inside an apartment with a single gunshot wound, police said. EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene, the department said.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division said Steele went to his child’s mother’s apartment to confront her and her current boyfriend. Gunshots were exchanged resulting in the death of the male victim and the injuries to Steele, according to investigators.

Steele was treated for his injuries and is being transported to the Rock Hill Jail, officers said.

Steele was charged with murder, domestic violence in the second degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.