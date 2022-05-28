Suspect wanted after homicide in Gastonia, police say

Detectives identified Terry Antonio Lomick, 41, as the suspect who shot the victim.

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Gastonia late Friday night, police said.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department, along with fire and rescue personnel responded to a shots fired call near Rankin Avenue and North King Street just before midnight.

Police said a victim was found inside a car at the intersection with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Police identified the victim as Garreth Tomar Rondaz Bickham, age 35, of Shelby.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Lomick charging him with first-degree murder and are actively looking for him.

This remains an active investigation.

