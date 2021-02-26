Suspects accused of switching keys, stealing cars

Police said the suspects have stolen at least $1 million worth of cars in the last several months.

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Law enforcement across North Carolina are on the lookout for three men accused of stealing expensive cars from dealerships by switching the keys when the salesperson is not watching. The trio is accused of stealing over a million dollars worth of cars in the last several months, according to the Creedmoor Police Department.

Investigators believe the men visit the car dealerships earlier in the day. After the suspect asked to look at a car, they switch the real keys with fake copies, according to the Creedmoor Police Department. The suspects then return later that night to drive off with the vehicle.

The men are suspects in vehicle thefts in at least Creedmoor and Wake Forest, North Carolina. Agencies from both North Carolina and South Carolina are on the lookout for the men.

On Dec. 17, Creedmoor Police Department responded to Team Chevrolet of Creedmoor, located at 107 West Lyon St., for a reported larceny of motor vehicles. Police determined a black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and a red 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel Truck, were stolen.

The suspects were seen driving a newer model silver Toyota Highlander.

Police said the men are also suspected in a case from Capital Chevrolet, located on 9820 Capital Blvd, in Wake Forest, NC on December 20.

The suspects reportedly stole a 2017 yellow Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The suspects were seen driving the same Highlander as the Creedmoor case.

Creedmoor Police Department is working with the National Insurance Crime Bureau, North Carolina DMV, License and Theft Bureau, Wake Forest Police Department, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Agencies and believe these suspects could be involved in multiple cases in both North and South Carolina.

Anyone with information, or knowledge of similar cases, is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department or Granville County Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $1,000 dollars is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.